Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

