Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Stock Down 0.1%

EXLS stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.