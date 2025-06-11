Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,584 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 583,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

