Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 466 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,551.68. The trade was a 72.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

