Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for Virco Mfg. Earnings

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Virco Mfg. in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 25.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

