Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,948 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.9%

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.