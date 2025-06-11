Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 234 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $252.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.82 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 700.22, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,671 shares of company stock worth $5,592,148. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

