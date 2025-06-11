Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 3,270 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,939,000. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,862,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

