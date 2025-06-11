Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 34 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corpay were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPAY opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.29. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPAY. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

