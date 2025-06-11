Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 374 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Insulet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

Insulet Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of PODD opened at $298.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.24. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.