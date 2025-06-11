Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 603 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in NetApp by 57.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in NetApp by 51.5% in the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,978 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.79.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

