Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 653 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $9,359,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 7,225.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in United Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 75,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

