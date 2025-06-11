Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

TTWO stock opened at $234.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.81. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

