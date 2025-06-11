Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,890. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

