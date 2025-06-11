Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,395,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

