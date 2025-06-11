Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $302.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.30 and a 12 month high of $310.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.