Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SAP were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $304.38 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $186.40 and a 52-week high of $311.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.39 and a 200 day moving average of $271.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

