Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,725.73 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,365.00 and a one year high of $3,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,586.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,664.98.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

