Wedmont Private Capital Has $330,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

