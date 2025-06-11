Wedmont Private Capital Has $380,000 Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

