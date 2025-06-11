Wedmont Private Capital Has $388,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

