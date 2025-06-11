Wedmont Private Capital Has $423,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after acquiring an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after acquiring an additional 394,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 357,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Trading Up 0.6%

RMD opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average is $234.72. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.42 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

