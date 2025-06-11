Wedmont Private Capital Has $432,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

