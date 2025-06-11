Wedmont Private Capital Has $440,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,405 shares of company stock worth $39,457,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9%

BJ opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.