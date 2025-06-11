Wedmont Private Capital Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

