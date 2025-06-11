Wedmont Private Capital Has $473,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lennar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lennar by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

