Wedmont Private Capital Has $497,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rollins were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 322,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.