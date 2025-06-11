Wedmont Private Capital Has $499,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

