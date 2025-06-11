Wedmont Private Capital Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.4%

MUSA stock opened at $424.06 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.94 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.92 and its 200-day moving average is $483.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

