Wedmont Private Capital Has $533,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.