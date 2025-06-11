Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.