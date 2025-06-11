Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $418,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $32,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6%

ZS opened at $297.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. FBN Securities upgraded Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.79.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

