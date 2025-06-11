Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,309 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 222,509 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

