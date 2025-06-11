Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 682 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vistra were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

