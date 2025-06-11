Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,643,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 487,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $584,980. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.