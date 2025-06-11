Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $5,461,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 207,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

