Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,703,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,858,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

