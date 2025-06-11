Wedmont Private Capital Sells 135 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $187.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.89.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

