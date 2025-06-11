Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,373 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,444,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.