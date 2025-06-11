Wedmont Private Capital Sells 3,708 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

