Wedmont Private Capital Sells 679 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $9,425,597.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,618,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,079,712.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,099,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.