Wedmont Private Capital Sells 750 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

