Wedmont Private Capital Sells 789 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,579 shares of company stock worth $1,338,839. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $242.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average of $257.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

