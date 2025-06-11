Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.