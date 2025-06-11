What is Cantor Fitzgerald’s Estimate for MU FY2026 Earnings?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $10.13 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of MU stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

