Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allie Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,098,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $276,995,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 31,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, OV Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 41,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

AAPL stock opened at $202.67 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.