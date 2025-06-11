Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Xencor

Xencor Stock Up 2.0%

Xencor stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xencor has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $50,914.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $542,334.07. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.