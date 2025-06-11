Yoav Landman Sells 50,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $2,163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,371,086 shares in the company, valued at $275,613,180.36. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

