Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $328.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $299.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.