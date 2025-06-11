Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 978,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 323,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Zhongchao Stock Up 8.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

